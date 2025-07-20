BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Raised to $50.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on BILL from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BILL from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.13, a PEG ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.35. BILL has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $100.19.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. BILL had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $358.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BILL will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $80,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,734.50. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $73,100.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,735.60. This trade represents a 15.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 5,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,783,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BILL by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,489,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,337 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BILL by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,879,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,906,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

