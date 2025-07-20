Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Bioventus Stock Down 3.5%

NASDAQ:BVS opened at $6.26 on Friday. Bioventus has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body’s natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company’s portfolio of products includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

