BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stake Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $9,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,986,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,980 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 65.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,186,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $135,344,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 658.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,523,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,425 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17,333.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,634,000 after buying an additional 685,211 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BJ. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven L. Ortega purchased 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.60 per share, with a total value of $199,404.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,258.60. This trade represents a 25.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,916,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 368,333 shares in the company, valued at $39,441,097.64. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,625 shares of company stock worth $8,595,110. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $104.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.33 and a 12 month high of $121.10. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.36.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 31.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

