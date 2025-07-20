BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.29, but opened at $22.26. BlackSky Technology shares last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 2,803,664 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKSY. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BlackSky Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of BlackSky Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

The firm has a market cap of $748.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 50.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKSY. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in BlackSky Technology by 14,829.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 217.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

