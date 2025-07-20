BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BXC. Loop Capital dropped their target price on BlueLinx from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson cut BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on BlueLinx from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.43. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $63.14 and a 12 month high of $134.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter worth $59,497,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 3.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 321,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 19.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,166 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 146,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

