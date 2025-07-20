BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $735.00 to $650.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HUBS. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $693.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $761.54.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $542.25 on Friday. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $881.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $580.97 and its 200 day moving average is $631.88. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1,205.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.66.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $1,314,915.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,269,313.22. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $339,350.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,086 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,843.94. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,678 shares of company stock worth $11,336,616. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 481.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

