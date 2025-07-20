BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) by 9,251.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,560 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.35% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,750,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,104,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 355.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,043,000 after purchasing an additional 386,104 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XTEN opened at $45.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.53. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $50.05.

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

