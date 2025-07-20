Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,316.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.64.

BAH stock opened at $109.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.95 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.80 and a 200-day moving average of $115.32.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 72.35% and a net margin of 7.81%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

