Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Holdings Decreased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 81.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,774 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $364,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 3.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 26.4% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $229,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:BRO opened at $103.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $125.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brown & Brown

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.