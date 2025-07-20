Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $306,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 105,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,319,618.65. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $54,720.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,040. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,114,587 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.6%

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $315.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $330.09. The stock has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 29.36%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.07.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

