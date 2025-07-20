Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 685,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 324,493 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,606,000 after acquiring an additional 306,449 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,245,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,381,000 after buying an additional 170,121 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $4,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 7,800 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $249,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 377,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,091,351.32. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,112 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $36.01 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet Company has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $833.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.36 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 3.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CENTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

