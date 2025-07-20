Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 66,621 Shares of Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,621 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 1,798.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pearson by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Pearson by 850.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83. Pearson, PLC has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pearson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

