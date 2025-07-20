Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,131 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 57.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 1.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 13.4% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TOST shares. Wolfe Research raised Toast from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Toast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Toast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Toast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 5,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $241,953.79. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 221,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,445,056.53. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $280,753.28. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,678.69. This represents a 9.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,131 shares of company stock worth $20,048,851 over the last three months. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toast Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TOST opened at $46.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 202.43 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

