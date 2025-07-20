Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 4,091.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $93.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of -127.79 and a beta of 2.12. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.82 and a 200-day moving average of $76.15.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $2,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,466.92. This represents a 67.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 76,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,106.40. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,520 shares of company stock worth $7,898,294 in the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

