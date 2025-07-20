Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 140,413 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 107.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 140,413 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,861,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,605 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 2,197,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,410 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $6,780,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,094,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,160,000 after buying an additional 611,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth $4,876,000. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $11.37.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.62 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.359 dividend. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.32%.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

