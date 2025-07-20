China Yuchai International (CYD) and The Competition Financial Analysis

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) is one of 71 public companies in the “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare China Yuchai International to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares China Yuchai International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Yuchai International N/A N/A N/A China Yuchai International Competitors -1,305.33% -136.78% -5.83%

Volatility and Risk

China Yuchai International has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Yuchai International’s competitors have a beta of 3.11, indicating that their average share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

China Yuchai International pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. China Yuchai International pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 38.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. China Yuchai International has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for China Yuchai International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Yuchai International 0 1 0 0 2.00 China Yuchai International Competitors 559 3164 4440 199 2.51

As a group, “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies have a potential upside of 14.38%. Given China Yuchai International’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe China Yuchai International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Yuchai International and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China Yuchai International $2.66 billion $45.03 million 15.46 China Yuchai International Competitors $6.66 billion $183.38 million 10.71

China Yuchai International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than China Yuchai International. China Yuchai International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.0% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

China Yuchai International competitors beat China Yuchai International on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The Yuchai segment manufactures on- and off-road powertrain solutions and applications. The HLGE is engaged in hospitality and property development activities. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines; natural gas engines, methanol combustion engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services; as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems. It also offers maintenance and retrofitting services. It distributes its engines directly to auto original equipment manufacturers, agents, and retailers. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Singapore.

