Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ciena to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $100.00 target price on Ciena in a report on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.54.

Ciena Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of CIEN opened at $85.03 on Thursday. Ciena has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $101.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.77.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Ciena had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 2,044 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $166,872.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,244.72. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $488,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,880 shares in the company, valued at $26,522,472. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,269 shares of company stock worth $3,306,811 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 328.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

