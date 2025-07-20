Citigroup (NYSE:C) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price target on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on C

Citigroup Trading Up 0.4%

C stock opened at $93.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.48. Citigroup has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $93.80. The stock has a market cap of $174.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. EWA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 63.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,085,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,637,000 after buying an additional 1,195,950 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.