Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s previous close.

CFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Argus set a $45.00 price target on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.4%

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $49.68. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.42.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 177.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 344.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 97.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.