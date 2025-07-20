Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, DA Davidson Analyst Says

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $49.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CFG. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $49.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 177.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 344.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 97.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

