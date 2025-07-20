Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.00 target price on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

CFG opened at $48.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $49.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,900,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,570,989,000 after buying an additional 1,131,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,929,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,043,000 after buying an additional 124,860 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,547,000 after buying an additional 2,298,040 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,380,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,293,000 after buying an additional 697,494 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,366,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,007,000 after buying an additional 1,180,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

