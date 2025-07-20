Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Insider Sells $4,687,174.80 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.80, for a total transaction of $4,687,174.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,092. This represents a 80.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $4,889,225.88.

On Thursday, June 5th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $4,395,123.81.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,642 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $4,436,066.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.72, for a total transaction of $4,018,300.80.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,098 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total transaction of $5,504,419.34.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $196.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of -855.52 and a beta of 1.85. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $69.26 and a one year high of $198.01.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,409,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,942,000 after buying an additional 260,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,836,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,011,000 after purchasing an additional 538,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,986,000 after purchasing an additional 68,661 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,129,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,610,000 after purchasing an additional 786,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,287,000 after purchasing an additional 779,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

