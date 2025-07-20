Contrasting Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) and Wellness Center Usa (OTCMKTS:WCUI)

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) and Wellness Center Usa (OTCMKTS:WCUI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Surgery Partners has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wellness Center Usa has a beta of 4.89, suggesting that its share price is 389% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Surgery Partners and Wellness Center Usa”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surgery Partners $3.11 billion 0.92 -$168.10 million ($1.53) -14.59 Wellness Center Usa $660,000.00 0.00 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A

Wellness Center Usa has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Surgery Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Wellness Center Usa shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Surgery Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Wellness Center Usa shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Surgery Partners and Wellness Center Usa, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surgery Partners 0 3 7 0 2.70 Wellness Center Usa 0 0 0 0 0.00

Surgery Partners presently has a consensus target price of $33.56, suggesting a potential upside of 50.34%. Given Surgery Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Surgery Partners is more favorable than Wellness Center Usa.

Profitability

This table compares Surgery Partners and Wellness Center Usa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgery Partners -6.10% 2.41% 0.99% Wellness Center Usa N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Surgery Partners beats Wellness Center Usa on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery. It offers diagnostic imaging, laboratory, obstetrics, oncology, pharmacy, physical therapy, and wound care; and ancillary services, including multi-specialty physician practices, urgent care facilities, and anesthesia services. In addition, it offers single- and multi-specialty facilities. Surgery Partners, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Wellness Center Usa

Wellness Center USA, Inc. engages in the healthcare and medical business in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Medical Devices; and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services segments. It is primarily involved in the marketing and distribution of online sports and nutrition supplements. The company also designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes targeted ultraviolet phototherapy devices that include Psoria-Light, which is used in targeted PUVA photochemistry and UVB phototherapy for the treatment of skin conditions, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, and leukoderma. In addition, it offers intelligent microparticles, which provide technologies within the security and supply chain management vertical sectors; and ActiveDuty, a data intelligence service comprising proprietary, unprecedented, and actionable technology, which include a suite of analytical tools, such as artificial intelligence and social psychology for industries, companies, and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

