Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,863 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 72,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Corteva by 11.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Corteva by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 232,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 65,334 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Corteva by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Corteva by 13.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $73.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.20. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. Corteva’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 target price on Corteva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Argus upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Corteva from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

