Critical Analysis: Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) versus Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) and Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Medallion Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Fidus Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Medallion Financial pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidus Investment pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medallion Financial and Fidus Investment”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $302.03 million 0.71 $35.88 million $1.60 5.81 Fidus Investment $146.15 million 5.19 $78.29 million $2.34 9.33

Fidus Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medallion Financial. Medallion Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidus Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Medallion Financial and Fidus Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Fidus Investment 0 1 0 2 3.33

Fidus Investment has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.85%. Given Fidus Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fidus Investment is more favorable than Medallion Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Medallion Financial and Fidus Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial 11.96% 8.70% 1.33% Fidus Investment 52.59% 11.48% 6.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.6% of Medallion Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of Fidus Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Medallion Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Fidus Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Medallion Financial has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidus Investment has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fidus Investment beats Medallion Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallion Financial

(Get Free Report)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses. It also provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various commercial industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About Fidus Investment

(Get Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.