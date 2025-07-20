Critical Contrast: Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) vs. Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) and Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Danaher shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Danaher shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Danaher and Amplifon”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaher $23.88 billion 5.69 $3.90 billion $5.15 36.89 Amplifon $2.61 billion 2.06 $157.31 million $0.68 35.07

Danaher has higher revenue and earnings than Amplifon. Amplifon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Danaher, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Danaher and Amplifon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaher 0 3 17 0 2.85 Amplifon 0 1 1 0 2.50

Danaher presently has a consensus target price of $248.48, suggesting a potential upside of 30.79%. Given Danaher’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Danaher is more favorable than Amplifon.

Volatility and Risk

Danaher has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplifon has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Danaher and Amplifon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaher 15.81% 10.80% 6.89% Amplifon 5.90% 13.68% 3.97%

Summary

Danaher beats Amplifon on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, liquid handling automation instruments, antibodies and reagents, and particle counting and characterization; microscopes; protein consumables; industrial filtration products; and genomic medicines, such as custom nucleic acid products, plasmid DNA, RNA, and proteins under the ABCAM, ALDEVRON, BECKMAN COULTER, IDT, LEICA MICROSYSTEMS, MOLECULAR DEVICES, PALL, PHENOMENEX and SCIEX brands. The Diagnostics segment offers chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems; and molecular, acute care, and pathology diagnostics products. This segment also provides clinical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices. It also operates Ampli-care, a platform to deliver audiological care experience; and Amplifon App to manage the device functions in real-time directly from smartphone. Amplifon S.p.A. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. Amplifon S.p.A.

