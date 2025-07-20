Critical Review: RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) vs. Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) and RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Skyworks Solutions and RF Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 4 15 1 0 1.85 RF Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $79.06, indicating a potential upside of 8.66%. RF Industries has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential downside of 35.99%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than RF Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

85.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of RF Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of RF Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and RF Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $4.18 billion 2.61 $596.00 million $2.55 28.53 RF Industries $64.86 million 1.16 -$6.60 million ($0.13) -54.08

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than RF Industries. RF Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and RF Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 10.43% 11.53% 8.81% RF Industries -1.95% 1.63% 0.78%

Volatility and Risk

Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RF Industries has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats RF Industries on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company products are the used in aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, defense, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Irvine, California.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors; custom copper and fiber cable assemblies, complex hybrid fiber optic and power solution cables, adapters, and electromechanical wiring harnesses for communication, computer, LAN, automotive, and medical equipment; energy-efficient cooling systems for wireless base stations and remote equipment shelters; and custom-designed pole-ready 5G small cell integrated enclosures. It also designs and manufactures cable assemblies and wiring harnesses for blue chip industrial, oilfield, instrumentation, medical, and military customers; connectivity solutions to telecommunications and data communications distributors; thermal control systems; and radio frequency and microwave distribution system products, such as dividers, directional couplers, and filters. The company sells its products through warehousing distributors and in-house marketing and sales team. It serves telecommunications carriers and equipment manufacturers, wireless and network infrastructure carriers, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Celltronics, Inc. and changed its name RF Industries, Ltd. in November 1990. RF Industries, Ltd. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

