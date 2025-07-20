Crown (NYSE:CCK) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Baird R W

Baird R W cut shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.45.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $106.31 on Thursday. Crown has a 12-month low of $75.98 and a 12-month high of $109.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.07 and a 200-day moving average of $92.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. Crown had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $211,743.30. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,345. This represents a 32.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 135,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,096,358. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,135,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,836,000 after buying an additional 167,252 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,988,000 after buying an additional 63,395 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 412.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,719,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,464,000 after buying an additional 1,383,624 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crown by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,117,000 after buying an additional 83,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Crown by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,550,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,673,000 after buying an additional 73,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

