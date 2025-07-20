Cwm LLC Acquires 1,442 Shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TPSC opened at $39.59 on Friday. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $211.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03.

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

