Cwm LLC Acquires 1,650 Shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,132,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,335,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 981.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,144,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,350 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 22,699.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,112,000 after acquiring an additional 924,305 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 970,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,212,000 after acquiring an additional 825,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE:TRGP opened at $171.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.73. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.56 and a 12 month high of $218.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRGP shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho set a $212.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.86.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

