Cwm LLC Acquires 23,510 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 652.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,510 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,118,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,095,000 after acquiring an additional 627,875 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 695,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,427,000 after acquiring an additional 407,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 558.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 90,867 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $64.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.36. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.18, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.65.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $355.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.30 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.20%. Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 531,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $38,280,502.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,373,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,970,654.66. This represents a 18.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $48,300,235.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,940,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,647,170.90. This represents a 27.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock valued at $237,721,138 over the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on Dutch Bros and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.06.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

