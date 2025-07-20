Cwm LLC Boosts Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.7% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,066,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,413.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,492.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,579.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market cap of $122.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,645.94.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

