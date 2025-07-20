Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 156.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 26,582 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $661,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup cut Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bruker from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien purchased 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,042.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,462,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,408,879.56. This represents a 0.01% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Trading Down 3.9%

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $40.55 on Friday. Bruker Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 77.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $801.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.83 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 2.31%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

