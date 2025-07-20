Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:FNF opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.76. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $66.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.35). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.