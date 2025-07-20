Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 1,684.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,228 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Rayonier by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.5% in the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 133.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 23.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RYN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rayonier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Rayonier Price Performance

RYN opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.02. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.99 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 3.29%. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

