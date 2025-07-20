Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 329,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,818,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,456,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $289.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.41 and a twelve month high of $290.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.81.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

