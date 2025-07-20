Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 600.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,796 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 479.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 79,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 65,499 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of MAT opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.49 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAT shares. Roth Capital set a $22.00 target price on Mattel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mattel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAT

Mattel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.