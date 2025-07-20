Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.30.

ONB opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.85. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.37 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

