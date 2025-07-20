Cwm LLC Buys 10,482 Shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 126,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 29,466 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $829,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 20,890 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. First American Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $70.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.01.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 143.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FAF. Barclays cut their price target on shares of First American Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

