Cwm LLC Buys 15,406 Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,406 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 4.61% of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 31,958 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Shares of XDQQ opened at $35.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 million, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.03. Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $36.73.

The Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. XDQQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

