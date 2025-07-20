Cwm LLC Buys 18,257 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 371.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 14.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 710,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,255,000 after purchasing an additional 92,410 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $794,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 45.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other news, insider George Hill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total value of $598,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,200.90. This trade represents a 9.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $719,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,304,027.58. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,209 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.11.

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE stock opened at $139.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.04. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $141.42.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $970.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

