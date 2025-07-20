Cwm LLC Buys 1,890 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,215.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 594.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of SKYY opened at $123.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.61. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $131.54.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.