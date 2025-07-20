Cwm LLC Buys 4,749 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 105.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Align Technology from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.92.

Align Technology Stock Down 0.8%

ALGN stock opened at $190.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.74 and a 52-week high of $262.87.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $979.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

