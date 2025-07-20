Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,785,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price objective on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Arete Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.80.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 2.5%

BABA stock opened at $120.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $286.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.87 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.