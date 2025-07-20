Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $86,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.81, for a total value of $914,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,508 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,670 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

HLI opened at $196.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.83. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $137.99 and a one year high of $198.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $666.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.25 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 16.73%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.