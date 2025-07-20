Cwm LLC Decreases Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 44.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 113.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after acquiring an additional 552,213 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,289,707.07. This trade represents a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $7,635,355.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 79,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,764.96. This trade represents a 46.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,897,063 shares of company stock worth $1,570,909,812. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.06.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $131.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.32 and its 200 day moving average is $105.93. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.49%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

