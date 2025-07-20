Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,693,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after buying an additional 804,013 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,498,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,635,000 after purchasing an additional 530,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,926,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,421,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,428,000 after purchasing an additional 350,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,409,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 54,421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.072 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

