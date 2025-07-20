Cwm LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,367,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,526,000 after purchasing an additional 282,156 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,160,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,136,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,760,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,749,000 after purchasing an additional 223,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,078,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,732,000 after purchasing an additional 58,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,063,979.36. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.95.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $156.58 on Friday. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $122.70 and a 1-year high of $167.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

