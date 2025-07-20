Cwm LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,046,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,783,000 after purchasing an additional 55,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 551,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,551,000 after purchasing an additional 88,917 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 456,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after purchasing an additional 183,287 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 315,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,141,000.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $82.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.00. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $83.33.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

