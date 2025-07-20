Cwm LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,746 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,664,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,139,000 after acquiring an additional 403,382 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,357,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,269,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,157,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,519,000 after purchasing an additional 120,509 shares during the period. Finally, Brucke Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,094,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $42.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $43.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

